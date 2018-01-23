(video) Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2018: „The Shape of Water”, „Get Out” și „Lady Bird”, printre favorite pentru Cel mai Bun Film

Filmele "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", "The Shape of Water", "Lady Bird" și "Get Out" sunt printre favoritele la categoria Cel Mai Bun Film, scrie euronews.com.

Alte filme nominalizate la această categorie sunt "Call Me By Your Name", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Phantom Thread" și "The Post".

Pentru cea mai bună actriță au fost nominalizate Maryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand și Sally Hawkins.

Cel mai bun actor va fi ales din următoarele nume: Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary OIdman, Denzel Washington.

Ceremonia de premiere va avea loc pe 4 martie curent și va fi prezentată de comedianul Jimmy Kimmel.