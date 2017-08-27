Cele mai bune 100 de comedii din istoria cinematografiei

BBC Culture a publicat un top 100 al celor mai bune comedii din istoria cinematografiei cu scopul de a scoate în evidenţă şi de a promova acest gen atât de neglijat de-a lungul anilor, scrie altfel.md citând adevarul.ro Topul, realizat pe baza unui sondaj la care au participat 253 de critici de specialitate – 118 femei şi 135 de bărbaţi – din 52 de ţări, îşi propune să celebreze comedia aşa cum se cuvine, editorii BBC Culture fiind de părere că acestui gen nu i-au fost atribuite laudele meritate.

Jurnaliştii BBC au încercat cu această ocazie să răspundă unei controverse mai vechi, după ce anul trecut au publicat Topul 100 al celor mai bune filme ale secolului XXI incluzând foarte puţine comedii. „Acea listă a arătat cât de des ceea ce ne face să râdem este neglijat atunci când este evaluată măreţia cinematografică. Este oare mai important din punct de vedere emoţional să vărsaţi o lacrimă în timp ce vizionaţi un film decât să chicotiţi?“, scrie BBC Culture.

Cel mai bine plasată comedie a secolului 21 este „Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy“, pe locul 33, iar cel mai recent film inclus în top este „Toni Erdmann“ (2016), pe locul 59, în timp ce „Safety Last!“ (1923) este cel mai vechi şi se află pe poziţia 83.

Topul celor mai bune 100 de comedii din istorie:

100. (egalitate) The King of Comedy (Martin Scorsese, 1982)

100. The Ladies Man (Jerry Lewis, 1961)

99. The Jerk (Carl Reiner, 1979)

98. The Hangover (Todd Phillips, 2009)

97. The Music Box (James Parrott, 1932)

96. Born Yesterday (George Cukor, 1950)

95. Ghostbusters (Ivan Reitman, 1984)

94. Rushmore (Wes Anderson, 1998)

93. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (Trey Parker, 1999)

92. The Exterminating Angel (Luis Buñuel, 1962)

91. What’s Up, Doc? (Peter Bogdanovich, 1972)

90. A New Leaf (Elaine May, 1971)

89. Daisies (Vera Chytilová, 1966)

88. Zoolander (Ben Stiller, 2001)

87. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Howard Hawks, 1953)

86. Kind Hearts and Coronets (Robert Hamer, 1949)

85. Amarcord (Federico Fellini, 1973)

84. Waiting for Guffman (Christopher Guest, 1996)

83. Safety Last! (Fred C Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, 1923)

82. Top Secret! (Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker, 1984)

81. There’s Something About Mary (Bobby and Peter Farrelly, 1998)

80. Office Space (Mike Judge, 1999)

79. The Dinner Game (Francis Veber, 1998)

78. The Princess Bride (Rob Reiner, 1987)

77. Divorce Italian Style (Pietro Germi, 1961)

76. Design for Living (Ernst Lubitsch, 1933)

75. The Palm Beach Story (Preston Sturges, 1942)

74. Trading Places (John Landis, 1983)

73. The Nutty Professor (Jerry Lewis, 1963)

72. The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (David Zucker, 1988)

71. The Royal Tenenbaums (Wes Anderson, 2001)

70. In the Loop (Armando Iannucci, 2009)

69. Love and Death (Woody Allen, 1975)

68. Ninotchka (Ernst Lubitsch, 1939)

67. Sons of the Desert (William A Seiter, 1933)

66. Hot Fuzz (Edgar Wright, 2007)

65. Caddyshack (Harold Ramis, 1980)

64. Step Brothers (Adam McKay, 2008)

63. Arsenic and Old Lace (Frank Capra, 1944)

62. What We Do in the Shadows (Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, 2014)

61. Team America: World Police (Trey Parker, 2004)

60. Shaun of the Dead (Edgar Wright, 2004)

59. Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade, 2016)

58. Zelig (Woody Allen, 1983)

57. Mean Girls (Mark Waters, 2004)

56. Broadcast News (James L Brooks, 1987)

55. Best in Show (Christopher Guest, 2000)

54. Harold and Maude (Hal Ashby, 1971)

53. The Blues Brothers (John Landis, 1980)

52. My Man Godfrey (Gregory La Cava, 1936)

51. Seven Chances (Buster Keaton, 1925)

50. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Pedro Almodóvar, 1988)

